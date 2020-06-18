DCC publishes list of city centre queueing guidelines

Dublin City Council has published a list 0f on-street queuing guidelines as lockdown restrictions continue to ease in the city centre.

Stores in central Dublin began to reopen their doors last week after a long hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. On Friday, a large line formed on Mary Street as Penneys opened for the first time since March.

To ensure social distancing as people queue outside shops, Dublin City Council has formally issued a list of queueing guidelines which can be read in full below...

1. In general, members of the public should queue on the inside of the footpath immediately outside the retail unit with the queue not extending beyond the frontage of the retail unit.

2. Dublin City Council will place queueing icons on the ground in the main pedestrianised streets in the City Centre and O’Connell St.

3. Care should be taken by the retailer to ensure that appropriate social distancing is being observed in the on-street queue.

4. Retailers can mark the pavement with removable stickers/decals to indicate the preferred location/direction of the queue and appropriate spacing.

5. Queuing must not take place immediately outside the entrance to a premises or immediately outside a fire escape.

6. Care should be exercised to ensure pavements are not blocked at any time and that the passage of pedestrians and in particular pedestrians with visual/mobility impairment is not impeded.

7. Fixed or removable barriers are not to be used to control/manage on-street queues.

8. Queues to different premises must not overlap.

9. Where the available pavement space is insufficient to accommodate queuing demand, the retailer must take measures to prevent members of the public joining the queue.

10. Retailers should consider operating on an appointment only basis, if possible, to assist the management of the City.

11. Regard must be had to the need to maintain Fire Brigade access to the street at all times. (A minimum width of 3.5m is required for fire appliance access.)

If you are out and about enjoying the city. Please take note of the new queueing guidelines in place when stopping at shops. https://t.co/pM8T1N9xpB #socialdistancing #Dublin pic.twitter.com/xeGeC1S05D — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 17, 2020