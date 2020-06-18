Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

DCC publishes list of city centre queueing guidelines

By James Fenton

June 18, 2020 at 10:42am

Share:

Dublin City Council has published a list 0f on-street queuing guidelines as lockdown restrictions continue to ease in the city centre.

Stores in central Dublin began to reopen their doors last week after a long hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. On Friday, a large line formed on Mary Street as Penneys opened for the first time since March.

To ensure social distancing as people queue outside shops, Dublin City Council has formally issued a list of queueing guidelines which can be read in full below...

1. In general, members of the public should queue on the inside of the footpath immediately outside the retail unit with the queue not extending beyond the frontage of the retail unit.

2. Dublin City Council will place queueing icons on the ground in the main pedestrianised streets in the City Centre and O’Connell St.

3. Care should be taken by the retailer to ensure that appropriate social distancing is being observed in the on-street queue.

4. Retailers can mark the pavement with removable stickers/decals to indicate the preferred location/direction of the queue and appropriate spacing.

5. Queuing must not take place immediately outside the entrance to a premises or immediately outside a fire escape.

6. Care should be exercised to ensure pavements are not blocked at any time and that the passage of pedestrians and in particular pedestrians with visual/mobility impairment is not impeded.

7. Fixed or removable barriers are not to be used to control/manage on-street queues.

8. Queues to different premises must not overlap.

9. Where the available pavement space is insufficient to accommodate queuing demand, the retailer must take measures to prevent members of the public joining the queue.

10. Retailers should consider operating on an appointment only basis, if possible, to assist the management of the City.

11. Regard must be had to the need to maintain Fire Brigade access to the street at all times. (A minimum width of 3.5m is required for fire appliance access.)

Share:

Latest articles

Temporary swimming ban issued for Velvet Strand Portmarnock

Wowburger announces third new location in a week

We're hosting a drive-in movie night: here's how to get tickets

The Garth Brooks Netflix doc brings the whole Croke Park saga to international audiences

You may also love

Temporary swimming ban issued for Velvet Strand Portmarnock

'Don't go to 2020' - Sound advice from Dublin's newest Back to the Future mural

New James Joyce app allows users to trace his life and characters around Dublin

Drivers advised to avoid Phoenix Park due to extreme delays

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.