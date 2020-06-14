Drivers advised to avoid Phoenix Park due to extreme delays

Gardaí have advised drivers to avoid the Phoenix Park due to extremely long delays.

There have today been reports of extreme traffic congestion at the Phoenix Park today with Gardaí advising the public to avoid the area wherever possible. According to reports by AA Roadwatch, the Chesterfield Avenue is extremely slow both ways through the Phoenix Park with photos of a mile and a half long jam being widely shared online.

No fun being stuck in this mile and a half long jam in #PhoenixPark today. Best to park outside or better still take public transport and walk, or cycle pic.twitter.com/GUDOXtzVBa — CiaranCuffe (@CiaranCuffe) June 13, 2020

All gates into the park were due to be reopened on Monday, June 8, however, officials decided against this plan after significant opposition from the public. Closed since mid-March, the gates were shut to the public so as to monitor the 2km travel restrictions enforced by the Government roadmap - with access to the park via the Castleknock Gate and Parkgate Street entrances only.

Locals have dubbed the traffic management, or lack thereof, as "absolutely horrendous", with one upset commenter saying that they've been stuck in traffic for almost an hour.

We're sitting in traffic in the Phoenix park almost an hour now. We've missed our entry to @DublinZoo, 2 upset kids & looks like another hour before we get out of gridlock. It's madness. @opwireland Either ban cars altogether or open the gates, otherwise you're creating bedlam — Clare O Connor (@ClareOC_) June 14, 2020

According to the Office of Public Works (OPW), the gates into the park will remain closed until the end of the month when the decision will be reviewed once again.

