Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

DTwo is reopening this week under a new name

By James Fenton

September 16, 2020 at 2:48pm

Share:

Harcourt Street favourite DTwo has announced that it is reopening this week but customers will have to get used to a brand new moniker.

Popular Harcourt Street nightspot DTwo will be back open from this Friday under the new name of The Harcourt Bar. Having been closed since March due to coronavirus restrictions, the venue has introduced a brand new interior which incorporates 'excellent social distancing protocols' according to today's Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

*Big Announcement Alert!!* We are delighted to announce that we are re-opening our doors this Friday at 12pm with a fabulous new interior and sleek new brand, The Harcourt Bar 🙌🙌 (@theharcourtbar ) Re-designed to incorporate excellent social distancing and incorporating class leading COVID-19 protocols, this city-centre location will boast a chic interior and spacious outdoor garden lounge that will offer mouth-watering food, a premium drink & cocktail selection, and the perfect spot for you to gather with your close ones! Book your table today at www.harcourtbar.ie. PS Don't worry, it doesn't mean Dtwo is gone forever but we'll have an update on the club reopening when it is safe to do so ❤️ #TheHarcourtBar #OpeningSoon #SeeYouThere #BookNow #NewInterior #Cocktails #NewMenu

A post shared by Dtwo -Bar|Garden|Club (@dtwoharcourtst) on

The new-look Harcourt Bar will offer food as well as a premium drinks and cocktail menu, all surrounded by a 'chic interior and spacious outdoor garden lounge.'

However, it's not the end for DTwo nightclub as we know it, with the venue confirming that they will have an update on reopening once it is safe to do so. In the meantime, the Harcourt Bar will provide a new option to enjoy a safe evening out with friends, once restrictions allow. You can follow the new venue on Instagram here.

(header pic: dtwonightclub.com)

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant nominated for Best Luxury Steakhouse in the World award

Share:

Latest articles

Plans approved for improvement works on Francis Street 

Dublin City Council issues update on Strand Road cycle route trial

PICS: These two lads definitely know how to make the most of a sunny day

Dubliners could face further restrictions as soon as the end of the week

You may also love

Plans approved for improvement works on Francis Street 

Dublin City Council issues update on Strand Road cycle route trial

PICS: These two lads definitely know how to make the most of a sunny day

Dubliners could face further restrictions as soon as the end of the week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.