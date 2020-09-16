DTwo is reopening this week under a new name

Harcourt Street favourite DTwo has announced that it is reopening this week but customers will have to get used to a brand new moniker.

Popular Harcourt Street nightspot DTwo will be back open from this Friday under the new name of The Harcourt Bar. Having been closed since March due to coronavirus restrictions, the venue has introduced a brand new interior which incorporates 'excellent social distancing protocols' according to today's Instagram post.

The new-look Harcourt Bar will offer food as well as a premium drinks and cocktail menu, all surrounded by a 'chic interior and spacious outdoor garden lounge.'

However, it's not the end for DTwo nightclub as we know it, with the venue confirming that they will have an update on reopening once it is safe to do so. In the meantime, the Harcourt Bar will provide a new option to enjoy a safe evening out with friends, once restrictions allow. You can follow the new venue on Instagram here.

(header pic: dtwonightclub.com)

