Dublin 8 bar is giving away free pancakes this Tuesday evening

By Rory Cashin

February 14, 2021 at 12:21pm

The only thing better than pancakes is FREE pancakes.

Pancake Tuesday is almost upon us, so we're sure you've already started stocking your cupboards with pancake mix and lemons and Nutella and whatever other toppings you might decide to put on your deliciously fried flat cake.

However, if you want to cut out the actual making part of it, there will be plenty of places around Dublin (and, hopefully, some within your 5km) that can make them for you, and probably with even more ingenious toppings that you could ever imagine.

However however, there is one Dublin outlet that has announced they'll actually be doing pancakes FOR FREE on Tuesday evening!

You'll be happy to hear that 57 The Headline in Dublin 8 are offering their free pancakes on Tuesday evening, from 6pm to 8pm, and you'll get to choose between original (i.e. lemon & sugar) or Nutella.

They'll be available alongside whatever hot drinks you might want to wash them down with, which includes their famous Salted Caramel & Bailey's Hot Chocolate.

