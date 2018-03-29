Dublin

Dublin Airport Welcomes New Route To One Of The World's Most Beautiful Cities

This has summer holiday sorted written all over it.

Paphos Cyprus March

The Financial is reporting that Dublin Airport is welcoming the announcement from TUI that it will add a new destination to its summer 2019 schedule. 

The tour operator announced that  Paphos in Cyprus has been added to the schedule while there will also be extra flights added to six of its existing destinations  Majorca, Ibiza, Crete, Zante, Rhodes and Bulgaria. 

As well as this, TUI also confirmed a new destination to Dalaman in Turkey.

In a statement, Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison said that: 

“TUI provides an excellent range of destinations and options for Irish holidaymakers and we are delighted to see its route network go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport."

Belinda Vazquez, Director of TUI Ireland said “We are delighted to announce our summer 2019 programme revealing ambitious growth and even greater choice for Irish holidaymakers. We are focusing firmly on growing our range of holidays through an extended flying programme by concentrating on the core destinations Irish holidaymakers want to go to.”

This summer Dublin Airport will welcome 14 new routes/services comprising five long-haul and nine short-haul destinations. Dublin Airport will have flights to 195 destinations in 42 countries, operated by 56 airlines.Cyprus is a particularly beautiful city but Paphos especially is absolutely stunning and was made for a summer holiday.

Don't believe us? Take a look at these...

Paphos March 2
Paphos March 3

We rest our case.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

