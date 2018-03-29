Dublin Airport Welcomes New Route To One Of The World's Most Beautiful Cities

This has summer holiday sorted written all over it.

The Financial is reporting that Dublin Airport is welcoming the announcement from TUI that it will add a new destination to its summer 2019 schedule.

The tour operator announced that Paphos in Cyprus has been added to the schedule while there will also be extra flights added to six of its existing destinations Majorca, Ibiza, Crete, Zante, Rhodes and Bulgaria.

As well as this, TUI also confirmed a new destination to Dalaman in Turkey.

In a statement, Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison said that:

“TUI provides an excellent range of destinations and options for Irish holidaymakers and we are delighted to see its route network go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport."

Belinda Vazquez, Director of TUI Ireland said “We are delighted to announce our summer 2019 programme revealing ambitious growth and even greater choice for Irish holidaymakers. We are focusing firmly on growing our range of holidays through an extended flying programme by concentrating on the core destinations Irish holidaymakers want to go to.”

This summer Dublin Airport will welcome 14 new routes/services comprising five long-haul and nine short-haul destinations. Dublin Airport will have flights to 195 destinations in 42 countries, operated by 56 airlines.Cyprus is a particularly beautiful city but Paphos especially is absolutely stunning and was made for a summer holiday.

Don't believe us? Take a look at these...

.@DublinAirport welcomes the announcement from @TUIIreland that it will add two new destinations, Paphos in Cyprus and Dalaman in Turkey to its summer 2019 schedule.

Details here: https://t.co/6geJ9O4Jve pic.twitter.com/HxXvVT0Cpg — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 28, 2018

Swim on up 🏊🏻 to the bar at the Olympic Lagoon Resort Paphos, order a 🍹 and congratulate yo #Travel #TravelPics #WanderLust https://t.co/kfHXDksi0u pic.twitter.com/Ik4YzCsCwS — Travel Bonjour (@travel_bonjour) March 26, 2018

#paphoscyprus

havent been here for 12 yrs must go back paphos is one of my favourite places looks like more archaeological digging's been happening too LOVE THIS PLACE happy crafting everyone, have a nice day x pic.twitter.com/wSLM74km3f — CraftyNess (@CraftyNess2) March 29, 2018

A bird’s eye view of the harbour where you can see the castle & the entrance to the archaeological park – all just a short walk from us! #paphos #drone #cyprus #Mediterranean #birdseyeview #sea #annabellestyle pic.twitter.com/0DEcFx0sDU — Annabelle Hotel (@annabellehotel) March 20, 2018

We rest our case.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment

This week on BEFORE BRUNCH podcast - the recent Facebook scandal and what you should really know about It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here