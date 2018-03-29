Dublin

VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment

The protests were about the facilities failure to open them to the public.

Clontarf Baths

We're all very jealous of Newstalk Presenter and Broadcaster Bobby Kerr who was the first person to have a dip in the Clontarf Baths since their redevelopment.

We're not talking about dipping the toe either, we mean full on, head first, all-in sort of job. Sure, it's the only way to do it. 

The baths opened at the start of February after a €2.2m refurbishment but excited potential users were shocked to hear that although you could order a whole host of food at the baths - including coddle pizzas, whole chickens and seaweed cocktails - you weren't actually allowed swim. 

Even more bad news about the baths came two weeks ago when it was said that their failure to open the outdoor seawater pool upon relaunch meant that they could be breaking the conditions of their planning permission. 

They opened a 250-seat restaurant and bar at the Clontarf seafront but failure to open the baths meant Dublin City Council began investigating whether terms of planning permission could have been broken.

It's unknown whether Bobby will be the only member of the general public to use the baths for the foreseeable future but according to 98FM, a protest is currently being held at the site to highlight the facilities failure to open them to the public. 

Donna Cooney - a Green Party representative for the area said that: 

"The original planning permission said that the Clontarf Baths should be open to the public. When we saw the conditions that An Bord Pleanala put out in 2012 we were delighted that we would have the baths back. We were expecting the baths would be open on day 1, and all we saw was a giant rubber duck."

Watch this space.

READ NEXT:Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Dublin Clontarf baths Hotel Restaurant
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment
VIDEO: Protests Begin As First Person Swims In Clontarf Baths Since Redevelopment
Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts
PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts
This Pop-Up Café In Dublin Today Had Everybody Talking
This Pop-Up Café In Dublin Today Had Everybody Talking
This Randomer's Awful Sound Gesture In An O'Connell Street Shop Will Bring A Smile To Your Face
This Randomer's Awful Sound Gesture In An O'Connell Street Shop Will Bring A Smile To Your Face
This City Centre Building Is Being Turned Into A Hotel, Restaurant And Three Retail Units
This City Centre Building Is Being Turned Into A Hotel, Restaurant And Three Retail Units
A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
Attention Muggles! A 'Harry Potter' Quiz Is Happening On Francis Street Tomorrow Night
Attention Muggles! A 'Harry Potter' Quiz Is Happening On Francis Street Tomorrow Night
Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?
Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
15 Of The Most Shameful Things To Happen To You In Dublin
Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street
Food and Drink

Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street
Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
Dublin

Attention Passengers - There Has Been A Really Cool Addition To Heuston Station
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts
Lifestyle

PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin