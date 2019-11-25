Dublin Airport opens sensory room for passengers with special needs

A sensory room has been opened up at Dublin Airport for passengers with autism, dementia, cognitive impairment or other special needs.

The sensory room includes calming music, mood lighting, bean bags and other comfortable seating as well as digital display panels, tactile panels and textured flooring.

There will also be games designed to improve memory and motor skills in the state-of-the-art sensory room, which is located after the security screening area in Terminal 2 and just before the 400 boarding gates.

The room's features can be adjusted to cater to each passenger's specific requirements.

We've a new sensory room at Dublin Airport complete with relaxing music, comfortable seating and mood lighting. If you're travelling with an important flyer, be sure to book in advance. For more details see https://t.co/vtUk50mZM4 #SensoryRoom pic.twitter.com/l9u9oHKWeH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 25, 2019

"We are confident that the introduction of the Sensory Room will make it even easier and less stressful for passengers in need of some assistance on their journey through the airport," said Dublin Airport Customer Experience Manager Liz Kavanagh.

"We are committed to providing the best possible experience for passengers with autism and our new Sensory Room was designed to provide a calm space for passengers who might feel overwhelmed in busy and unfamiliar airport surroundings," she continued.

The sensory room is free of charge for passengers travelling through the airport and 60-minute sessions are available to reserve by emailing [email protected].

"We were delighted to work with Adam Sensory Zones, specialists in designing sensory rooms, to deliver best practice and to ensure our facilities and services meet the needs of our passengers," Ms Kavanagh added.

