Dublin Airport social team joins in on jokes about the Dominic Cummings scandal

By James Fenton

May 27, 2020 at 3:35pm

Dublin Airport has proven in recent times that far from being just an airport, it is in fact of Ireland's greatest deadpan comedians.

Whoever is behind the Dublin Airport Twitter account has been entertaining followers for a while now with quips such as this one, as well as this delightful Tom Jones reference.

Proving that they can tackle topical humour as well, the account has joined in on the countless jokes about Boris Johnson's Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings that are doing the rounds. In case you haven't been following, Cummings has been caught breaking UK lockdown regulations and one of his excuses was that he drove to Barnard Castle in County Durham in order to "test his eyesight".

When asked by a Twitter follower about a pilot's activities today, Dublin Airport hit back just eight minutes later with 'Apparently, the pilot is testing his eyesight just to make sure he’ll be ok for a transatlantic flight in a day or two. Sorry, that’s obviously not the case. It’s collecting information for a mapping software company.'

We see what ya did there, DA. Followers were of course loving the joke with laughing emojis pouring in afterwards and one person posting 'this admin deserves a pay rise'.

When it comes to the exploits of the UK government, you just have to laugh sometimes. Don't forget to give Dublin Airport a follow if you haven't done so already for more gems like this.

