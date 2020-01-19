Dublin Airport sums up Irish mentality with tweet about its 80th birthday

The celebrations are in full swing today as Dublin Airport celebrates its 80th birthday having first opened on January 19 1940.

While we come to terms with the realisation that 1940 was in fact 80 years ago, the team at the airport are busy putting on a show for passengers passing through their terminals with live 1940s-style performances from harmony trio The Apple Blossoms among others...

We’re getting into the swing of it with music from the 1940s in T2 with the @appleblossomsIE #DUB80 pic.twitter.com/fdFY6eELPw — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 19, 2020

Like most in this day and age, Dublin Airport couldn't resist telling its followers about its big day, posting a video of various milestones over the past eight decades...

We're 80 years old today 🎉Here are some of our milestones & memories along the way. #HappyBirthdayDublinAirport #DUB80 #avgeeks pic.twitter.com/OUzGKoCnhV — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 19, 2020

When quizzed about what they wanted for their birthday, the Dublin Airport admin responded in the way most Irish people do, by insisting they don't want anything at all and that we shouldn't go to any trouble...

We’re not sure. Given that we’re an Irish airport, maybe we should just shrug our shoulders & say oh no, don’t worry about getting us anything. Sure we’re fine, don’t go to any trouble at all. #DUB80 https://t.co/YYz4rDOWKo — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 19, 2020

Always good for a chuckle is the DA account. For those interested, the first flight from Dublin Airport took off at 9am heading for Liverpool’s Speke Airport on Friday, January 19 1940. The airport has since gone on to welcome around 580 million passengers through its doors with more than 233,000 take-offs and landings per year.

Speaking about the big birthday, Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: “from one flight twice-weekly to one destination in 1940 to 700 flights daily, with direct services to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries, Dublin Airport is a thriving hub of economic activity, a significant employer and contributor to the exchequer.”

He added that "Dublin Airport connects Ireland to the world, and we bring people together; for business, for pleasure, at times of sadness, and at times of joy."

We're sure all of Lovin Dublin's readers will join us in wishing Dublin Airport many happy returns and we'll all look forward to seeing the team as we set off on our next holiday. It can't come quickly enough, tbh.