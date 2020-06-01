Dublin artist creates George Floyd mural and says 'it's more important than any other work'

Dublin artist Emmalene Blake has created a George Floyd mural in honour of the man whose death last week has sparked mass demonstrations across the US and beyond.

Emmalene Blake, who has become known for her multiple creations in Tallaght, shared an image of the piece on Instagram along with the words 'It's more important than any other work I'm doing at the moment.'

She adds that 'the video of a police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck until he loses consciousness is one of the most upsetting and disturbing things I've ever seen' and calls on society to 'teach kids about racism, intolerance and privilege.'

George Floyd died in Minneapolis last Monday after being held down by police officer Derek Chauvin for eight minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death.

Yesterday, demonstrations took place in Dublin in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and those protesting against police violence in the United States.

Since the Covid-19 crisis began, Emmalene has created a number of pieces that have caught the attention of the public. You can check out more of her work here.