PICS: People gather in Dublin in support of Black Lives Matter movement

By James Fenton

May 31, 2020 at 4:11pm

People have gathered at locations in Dublin for socially-distanced demonstrations in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The death of George Floyd after being held down by a police officer in Minneapolis on Monday has led to widespread demonstrations across the United States and beyond.

From about 1pm, people began to gather outside the American Embassy in Ballsbridge as well as the American Ambassadors residence in the Phoenix Park.

Lovin Dublin reader Anna Heverin took this video of people protesting silently in Ballsbridge...

Meanwhile, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin took this picture at the Phoenix Park where he says about 100 people were in attendance...

Another demonstration is due to take place on O'Connell Street tomorrow. On Friday, police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death.

