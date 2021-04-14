Dublin Bus needs help naming their adorable recovery truck after Twitter falls in love with it

The Dublin Bus recovery truck has no right being this cute. 

I bet that's a headline you never expected to read, was it? But hey, here we are.

Last week, Irish Twitter fell madly in love with the Dublin Bus' little recovery truck when someone spotted it out and about doing its job. And now, Dublin Bus needs our help naming it.

Dublin Bus shared a poll of four names to Twitter, calling on their follows to cast their votes. They wrote, "We have chosen the below as the top 4 choices from all our entries for naming our recovery truck. Can you help us pick an overall winner?"

And the names are Draggin's Wagon, Anna Lifty, Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie and Buspidéal. Whoever suggested Buspidéal, thank you so much. Because that is 10/10 Irish wordplay.

Twitter user @emma_costello__ tweeted a photo of the truck last week, writing, "I saw the Dublin Bus recovery truck for the first time the other day and the first thing I thought was “cute!” It looks like a little Fisher-Price toy."

After that, others went mad for it, with one person tweeting, "I would die for the Dublin Bus recovery truck".

So, what name is your favourite?

