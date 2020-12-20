Close

Dublin café has created a bacon and honey mince pie pudding croissant

By Rory Cashin

December 20, 2020 at 12:56pm

A gloriously unique creation!

Holy Moly, what a weekend it has been for new festive Christmas treats!

From this Dublin coffee shop selling limited edition chocolate orange marshmallow fluff, to this Dublin cafe creating a Christmas Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich, there have been so many great additions to our festive foodie list of things we definitely need to try ASAP.

But in terms of sheer originality, as well as "How did you even come up with the idea of creating this?", we reckon this one takes the cake.

Daddy's Cafe in Rialto in Dublin 8 have an item on their regular menu which they call a "Double Baked Croissant Pudding", and they describe as "layers of organic French pastry and vanilla custard, served with O'Neill's bacon and honey".

Okay, already this has our attention, because the idea of custard and bacon together is a new one on us, but definitely one we're willing to give a try.

However, Daddy's Cafe have announced a festive variant on their brunch favourite, the "Festive Croissant Pudding", with special mince fruit added to the mix, as well as being baked in a spiced brandy custard.

Usually, Daddy's regular Double Baked Croissant Pudding is only available on Saturdays and Sundays, but we're guessing this festive variation will only be around for a limited time, so if you (like us) want to try it out, then best check it out as soon as you can.

