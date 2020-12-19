This Dublin cafe has created a Christmas Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich

Merry Christmas (Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich)!

Christmas really does bring out the inventiveness in foodies and their desserts, doesn't it?

You would assume (incorrectly!) that since it is cold outside, nobody wants to delve into something chilly to satisfy their sweet tooth, but that is obviously absolutely not the case.

While there are also some great warming-up desserts available too, such as those available at this brand new desserts shack, or this incredible Panettone French toast, there have also been some amazing variations on other Christmas classics, and we've put together a full list for you to peruse and seek out at your leisure over the Christmas break.

We've got a new addition of a list we're tentatively titling "Things We Didn't Think Needed To Be Together, But They Totally Work" (we're still working on that name), which includes things like this phenomenal Mince Pie Croissant.

The folks at Honey Honey Cafe in Portmarnock have created a new homemade treat for their customers, and while we didn't think Christmas pudding and ice cream would necessarily work together, well... see the name of our list above!

This new Christmas Pudding Ice Cream Sambo has jumped to the top of our Must Try list (we have a lot of lists, and they're all 100% necessary), but it only available for a very limited time, as they'll stop serving it after Wednesday, December 23.

REVIEW: The 10 most overlooked movies of 2020