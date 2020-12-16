12 festive eats to try in Dublin this week

12 festive eats to try in Dublin? Sign us up.

Christmas is nigh. Today marks nine days (nine days!!!) until the big day and I don't feel in any way ready yet. Don't get me wrong I'm all for the festive season - my Christmas tree has been up for weeks already - but when it comes to present buying? I've made little headway there... if anything, the list only seems to get longer.

As does my festive eats list which coincidentally, also grows by the day. Dublin cafes/restaurants have really been impressing with their seasonal treats this year and there are still plenty of things to sample before the big day.

Here are 12 places to grab a festive bite to eat this week... sustenance is necessary if you're to make it through the rest of your to-do list in time.

Urbun

You all know how I feel about hot chocolate by now, so I'll save you the details and let you drool over Urbun's new Lindt mint offering instead.

Two Boys Brew

Brunch is always a good idea - festive brunch a great one. Keep an eye on the Two Boys Brew insta page for updates on their seasonal breakfast menu launching tomorrow.

Fable + Stey

A quirky take on your classic Christmas sambo, Fable + Stey pack theirs into a neat little burrito.

Tiller + Grain

If you have yet to try Babka, better make Tiller + Grain your first port of call. A type of sweet braided bread/cake, it's buttery, sugary and tastes like Christmas.

Vegan Sandwich Co

Proving that Christmas sambos aren't just for carnivores, Vegan Sandwich Co has several meat-free alternatives on their festive menu - including this Mistle-Toastie which comprises turk*y, cranberry sausage, mayo, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy all atop two thick slices of sourdough bread.

The Cake Café

Starting to feel the mid-afternoon slump? A Baileys coffee will help put the pep back in your step after a long morning of getting. Things. Done.

Póg

Festive Afternoon Tea gets a big yes from us. Call into Póg and treat yourself to the fancy affair.

East Road Café

Another veggie sambo offering on the list, East Road makes theirs using nut roast, herb stuffing, brie, carrot, cranberry sauce and rocket. Goes lovely with a cup of their house brew.

Chimac

Putting their own spin on two classics, Chimac have just added frulled wine (that's frozen mulled wine to you) and a festive fried chicken burger to their menu. It would be rude to have one without the other...

Kerb

Christmas sambos, Christmas burritos, Christmas burgers... only fair that a Christmas kebab makes the list and you can find this beaut at Kerb. Cauliflower option available for veggies too, just cus they're sound and don't want to exclude anyone.

Brother Hubbard

Panettone French toast is just the thing our lives have been missing.

Honey Truffle Kitchen

The week before Christmas calls for mince pies and lots of 'em. Somewhat of a divisive topic, people tend to have very strong feelings on the seasonal treat but the guys at Honey Truffle Kitchen have all bases covered and there are three different choices to choose from if the tried and tested traditional isn't for you.

Where's top of your list?

Header image via Instagram/Chimac/Cake Café

READ NEXT: Guinness has just launched a sustainable new brew made from leftover bread