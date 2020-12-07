Mince pie croissants are now a thing that exist in Dublin

Did we think this was something we needed in our lives? No. And we were wrong about that...

Excuse me if I've been late to this particular party, but mince pie croissants are a thing.

Walking through town over the weekend, I popped into Cloud Picker on Pearce Street, and my eye was immediately drawn to the words "Mince Pie Croissant".

Well, it is December, which essentially means it is Christmas for the entire month, and who am I to say no to something so festive and, at least in my eyes, wholly original?

I had recently written about the best variation on the mince pie that I have ever tasted, but I may need to go back and amend that headline now. Or, at the very least, try them both again. Multiple times. Y'know, for journalism.

First of all, this picture does the croissant no justice, because this thing was HUGE...

Secondly, it was absolutely PACKED with the yummy minced fruit and spices, and it worked so perfectly with the flaky, buttery croissant.

So if you're a fan of the classic Christmas mince pie, and you're looking for something different from your morning pastry treat (or any time, really, there is no set time to enjoy a croissant), then I really can't recommend this enough.

READ NEXT: Five Christmas treats to try out around Dublin this December