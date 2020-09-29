Dublin college named one of the best film schools in the world

Three graduates from the school were nominated for Academy Awards in 2019.

World-renowned entertainment purveyors Variety have announced their list of top film schools around the world for 2020, and a Dublin-based college has been named on the list.

Every year, Variety releases the Entertainment Education Impact Report, which looks at the top film schools and educators from around the globe.

This year they particularly reference the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and stated that "Not only are these film schools and their faculty prepping their students for successful careers in the entertainment industry, but they are guiding them with structure and encouragement and artistic expertise through one of the most turbulent eras in modern-day society."

To that end, the Institute of Art, Design + Technology (IADT) in Dún Laoghaire was listed among those top film schools.

David Smith, President at IADT said "We are thrilled to make Variety’s list of top film schools. And in particular, their acknowledgment that we are the only institute of its kind in Ireland offering an array of film and television disciplines, including production, animation and design."

Rónán O’Muirthile, Head of Faculty at The National Film School, said: "In 2019 three graduates were nominated for Academy Awards including cinematographer Robbie Ryan who is mentioned in the report. Building on the strength of our long-standing undergraduate programmes we have added a new Masters in Creative Production & Screen Finance, Cinematography and 3D Animation."

Main image via Twitter/@myIADT

