A Dublin Gaelscoil has named the best school in Ireland

By Rory Cashin

September 28, 2020 at 10:26am

A school in Limerick was ranked as the second best in the country.

The Sunday Times released the results of their Best Schools Guide 2020 over the weekend, which is based on the progession of the students from the schools over a three-year period into colleges, universities, and other third-level educations institutions.

This year, Gaelcholáiste Coláiste Íosagáinin Booterstown has topped the guide, with 95.7% of the girls progressing to third-level educations. This is only the second time since the guide began in 2003 that an Irish-language school has topped the guide.

After six years in a row at the top of the guide, Limerick school Gaelcholáiste Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ took the second-place spot this year, with 95.3% progression to third-level educations.

The full list of top 500 schools can be found on The Sunday Times website, but the top ten schools around Ireland for 2020 are as follows:

  1. Coláiste Íosagáin, Booterstown, Co Dublin (Girls) - 95.7%
  2. Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ, South Circular Road, Limerick (Girls) - 95.3%
  3. Gonzaga College, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 (Boys) – 95%
  4. Loreto College, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 (Girls) - 95%
  5. Scoil Mhuire, Sidney Place, Cork (Girls) - 94.4%
  6. Mount Anville Secondary School, Goatstown, Dublin 14 (Girls) - 92.5%
  7. Holy Faith Secondary School, Clontarf, Dublin 3 (Girls) - 91.3%
  8. Muckross Park College, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 (Girls) - 90.1%
  9. The Teresian School, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 (Girls) - 90%
  10. St Gerard’s School, Bray, Co Wicklow (Mixed) - 89%
