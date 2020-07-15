Close

Dublin councillor expresses support for Jack Charlton statue at the Aviva

By James Fenton

July 15, 2020 at 4:00pm

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan has expressed support for a Jack Charlton statue to be placed outside the Aviva Stadium.

Following on from a petition that has been set up to secure the Jack Charlton statue outside the Ballsbridge venue, Dublin Bay South Councillor Geoghegan has raised the possibility with Lord Mayor Hazel Chu. Councillor Geoghegan has posted a video of himself bringing up the matter at Monday's Dublin City Council meeting...

Placing a statue of Jack Charlton at the venue where he did some of his best work would appear to be a popular decision, with over 1,600 people having signed the aforementioned petition at the time of writing.

The news of the former Ireland manager's death at the age of 85 over the weekend has already led to widespread tributes, including a mural outside Dalymount Park in Phibsboro.

