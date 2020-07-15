Dublin councillor expresses support for Jack Charlton statue at the Aviva

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan has expressed support for a Jack Charlton statue to be placed outside the Aviva Stadium.

Following on from a petition that has been set up to secure the Jack Charlton statue outside the Ballsbridge venue, Dublin Bay South Councillor Geoghegan has raised the possibility with Lord Mayor Hazel Chu. Councillor Geoghegan has posted a video of himself bringing up the matter at Monday's Dublin City Council meeting...

Following on from the petition below, I raised with the Lord Mayor yesterday that a request be made to the Director of the @AVIVAStadium and the @FAIreland expressing Dublin city councillors' support for a statue of Jack Charlton at Landsdowne Road. #jackcharlton https://t.co/S6ibiw5BWw pic.twitter.com/8GsZpqJxGh — Cllr James Geoghegan (@GeogheganCllr) July 14, 2020

Placing a statue of Jack Charlton at the venue where he did some of his best work would appear to be a popular decision, with over 1,600 people having signed the aforementioned petition at the time of writing.

The news of the former Ireland manager's death at the age of 85 over the weekend has already led to widespread tributes, including a mural outside Dalymount Park in Phibsboro.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.