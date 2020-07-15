Close

Bohs have unveiled a lovely mural of Jack Charlton at Dalymount Park

By James Fenton

July 15, 2020 at 9:45am

The tributes to Jack Charlton continue to pour in and this effort at Dalymount Park captures the much-loved Ireland manager brilliantly.

The news that Jack Charlton had passed away broke on Saturday morning, leading to an outpouring of grief from Ireland and further afield. The anecdotes about the man known as Big Jack came from fans, former players and even those with little interest in football, and yesterday Bohemian FC added their own commemoration at their Dalymount Park ground in Phibsboro.

A colourful mural featuring Jack in his trademark flat cap has appeared along with his iconic line "put 'em under pressure." It was created by local artist Niall O'Lochlainn and you can view it in all its glory in the pictures below...

The mural of Big Jack joins the likes of Bob Marley and Phil Lynott on the walls surrounding the stadium and Bohs aren't the only football club to pay homage to the 1966 World Cup winner. Leeds United, for whom Jack made a record 762 appearances, are reportedly considering renaming one of the stands at their Elland Road ground after Charlton, just like they did for his former teammate Norman Hunter who passed away in April.

It's a testament to Jack's life that he's adored on both sides of the Irish Sea and this tribute in Dublin is sure to have made him smile.

(header pic: @niall.ol on Instagram)

