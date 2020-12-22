Dublin has a new coffee shop and locals have been asked to help give it a name

There's a new coffee shop in Chapelizod village and locals have been asked to help choose a name for it.

A couple of months ago, we reported that the picturesque west Dublin village of Chapelizod would be getting a new coffee shop. Built on the site of the old Rinse Dry Cleaners, work is now complete, apart from the small matter of giving the new place a name.

Local Facebook group Chapelizod Chap Lips have shared a picture of the new spot and in the caption they have invited people to help give it a name. Currently under the guise of '#23 Name This Coffee Shop', the post reads: 'Chapelizod's newest hot spot is coming this Thursday and they are still undecided about the name! They have an idea to maybe include a hashtag and the building number (23 main street) but are open to ideas and so have decided to put it to us locals to come up with suggestions, so get your thinking caps on!'

If you needed any more incentive, the person who comes up with the winning name will receive '23 cups of freshly brewed coffee of their choice (not all consumed on the same day).'

So, what'll it be? 23 Skidoo? A reference to Michael Jordan's iconic 23 shirt number? Maybe we'll leave it up to you guys. You can keep up to date by following Chapelizod Chap Lips on Facebook here.

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant comes up with genius way to make use of no-show bookings