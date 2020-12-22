Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin has a new coffee shop and locals have been asked to help give it a name

By James Fenton

December 22, 2020 at 4:29pm

Share:

There's a new coffee shop in Chapelizod village and locals have been asked to help choose a name for it.

A couple of months ago, we reported that the picturesque west Dublin village of Chapelizod would be getting a new coffee shop. Built on the site of the old Rinse Dry Cleaners, work is now complete, apart from the small matter of giving the new place a name.

Local Facebook group Chapelizod Chap Lips have shared a picture of the new spot and in the caption they have invited people to help give it a name. Currently under the guise of '#23 Name This Coffee Shop', the post reads: 'Chapelizod's newest hot spot is coming this Thursday and they are still undecided about the name! They have an idea to maybe include a hashtag and the building number (23 main street) but are open to ideas and so have decided to put it to us locals to come up with suggestions, so get your thinking caps on!'

If you needed any more incentive, the person who comes up with the winning name will receive '23 cups of freshly brewed coffee of their choice (not all consumed on the same day).'

So, what'll it be? 23 Skidoo? A reference to Michael Jordan's iconic 23 shirt number? Maybe we'll leave it up to you guys. You can keep up to date by following Chapelizod Chap Lips on Facebook here.

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant comes up with genius way to make use of no-show bookings

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Airport issues statement on Santa after travel ban extension

Dublin restaurant comes up with genius way to make use of no-show bookings

George's Street Arcade landlord sends lovely message of support to tenants

REVIEW: Bridgerton is basically Downton Abbey with lots and lots of sex

You may also love

Dublin Airport issues statement on Santa after travel ban extension

George's Street Arcade landlord sends lovely message of support to tenants

Dublin Councillor proposes motion for Five Lamps be changed to mark six-in-a-row

PICS: The Luke Kelly statue has shown its support for Dublin's successful GAA teams

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.