Dublin restaurant comes up with genius way to make use of no-show bookings

Alfie's Restaurant have come up with a great way to make use of all those no-shows that are happening at this time of year.

Like many other restaurants across Ireland, Alfie's have had to put up with groups of people booking tables before not showing up or giving notice. The act is frustrating for any business as it leaves them out of pocket and with empty tables to fill. This is particularly tough during Covid times when the hospitality industry is operating on a knife edge and new measures are never too far away.

Earlier this month, Alfie's, located on South William Street, decided that they would take a €50 deposit from all bookings but the money wouldn't go towards the restaurant. Instead, each deposit would be donated to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

Last night, an update was issued on Instagram which said: 'As promised, all you bold people who didn’t turn up for your bookings - Just letting you know your money was well spent this morning in Pet Co as we spent just under €2000 on essential Leeds collars bowls and toys for all the wonderful little dogs who are without a home this Christmas in the DSPCA. This is Alfie‘s way of saying thank you for not turning up.'

The post was accompanied by a pic of an adorable little doggo who looks only delighted with the new gifts and it's a wonderful way to make good of a bad situation. It looks like restaurants will be asked to close again on Christmas Eve but when they do reopen, remember to call ahead if you're not turning up to your booking.

While this is a lovely gesture by Alfie's, they shouldn't have to be placed in the situation in the first place.

