Dublin pizzeria's dessert pizzas are the ultimate comfort food for a wet Saturday

After opening the curtains this morning, it wouldn't have taken long to decide that the best way to spend this Saturday is in the house.

The weather experts are forecasting wind and rain for pretty much the whole day but look, it's nothing a bit of dessert pizza can't fix.

Coke Lane Pizza, which is open for collection or delivery from its Rialto branch, has just that and just looking at the below picture would almost have you salivating.

It's a day to draw the curtains, stick the telly on and get stuck into some quality comfort food and this offering from Coke Lane is just the ticket. You can find out more on their Instagram page here or website here.

Early last year, Dave Holmes of Coke Lane Pizza told Lovin Dublin that "like all our pizzas, the dessert pizzas are inspired by love and art. The pizza bases are our usual base which is lathered with a LOT of Nutella and covered with your choice of berries and chocolates, ranging from banana and raspberry to Maltesers, Milky Way or Kinder Bueno."

Can't argue with that. If you're living with people of varied tastes though, you can find a selection of Dublin's best food offerings as well as plenty of TV recommendations in our Lovin Home Comforts section.

It's a day to be good to yourself for sure.

READ NEXT: This is not a drill: Bacon & Cheese Donuts now available in Dublin