Coke Lane has launched a range of Nutella pizzas with some irresistible toppings

Coke Lane Pizza has added a range of dessert pizzas to its menu with toppings including Kinder Bueno and Maltesers among other options.

The new treats, which were launched earlier in February, are lathered in Nutella before the toppings are added. Dave Holmes of Coke Lane Pizza told Lovin Dublin that "we have some very skilled and artistic chefs who love their job, and who doesn't love Nutella?"

He added that "like all our pizzas, they're inspired by love and art. The pizza bases are our usual base which is lathered with a LOT of Nutella and covered with your choice of berries and chocolates, ranging from banana and raspberry to Maltesers, Milky Way or Kinder Bueno."

The aforementioned toppings appear to be just the beginning as Dave told us: "They're proving an instant hit and we're open to all suggestions for toppings. They'll change and evolve based on our customers' desires. It's just a lot of fun really."

Judging by the photos, these concoctions will satisfy the sweet tooths of Dublin before too long...

The new dishes are available at Coke Lane's Rialto branch which is located in The Circular on the South Circular Road. You can keep up to date with any new toppings or new creations by following Coke Lane on Instagram here.

