A new dog-friendly cafe and brunch spot has opened on Talbot Street

This is the second business venture by owner Mark Keegan.

Another one to add to the list of dog-friendly spots in the city - any place where you can sit and have a cuppa with your dog (other than your own house obviously) is already off to a great start. What once was considered to be quite a niche thing for a cafe or restaurant to allow, has become far more normal nowadays.

You love to see it.

We all know that brunching is a thoroughly enjoyable experience but throw in a happy pup and the experience is elevated yet again.

Located at 55 Talbot Street in Dublin 1, The Fat Sandwich is the latest dog-friendly spot to open its doors to both humans and canines.

Serving up all-day brunch, sandwiches and good coffee, the new joint uses locally sourced ingredients to produce the freshest eats.

So, what's on the menu?

Brunch options range from basics such as sourdough and preserves (hard to beat a simple piece of toast sometimes), porridge and house granola to more inventive creations the likes of egg baps, brunch salads and Mexican eggs.

As for the toasties, there are seven on offer, ranging from the classic ham and cheese to the fat vegan. Add their signature soup (roast tomato and red pepper - dairy-free, wheat-free, meat-free) for €3 and you've got yourself quite the lunchtime set up right there.

And good news for coffee lovers as they serve 3FE here. Toasties, good coffee, dog-friendly - sounds like there's little to fault them on.

Speaking of the new opening, owner Mark said:

"I thought I would go for more of a local, organic, speciality range choosing suppliers like 3FE, Tartine, Village Dairies - local Irish artisan. I hope the menu will appeal to a broad section of the community."

Open Monday to Friday 7:30am-4:30pm and Saturdays 8:30am-4pm.

