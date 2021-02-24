Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin salon owner arrested after opening for second consecutive day

By Sarah Finnan

February 24, 2021 at 1:27pm

Share:

Two women have been arrested and taken into Garda custody after officials learned that one Dublin beauty salon had opened for the second day in a row - despite warnings from officials against doing so. 

C and N Beauty Room in Balbriggan has come under fire again today after Gardaí learned that the owner had opened for the second time in a row. Arriving at the scene earlier this morning, Gardaí arrested owner Christine McTiernan along with another woman, believed to be a client, who was also on the premises at the time.

Admitting that she had been taking bookings from as far afield as Wicklow and Galway, McTiernan commented that "the reaction has been phenomenal" so far.

Telling Newstalk radio that she was reopening "purely for survival", Ms McTiernan maintains that it was "absolutely necessary" with a sign in the salon window stating that they "have a right to earn a living".

Assuring the public that they were investigating the alleged breaches of public health regulations, a statement issued by the authorities in response to the salon's reopening yesterday says that Gardaí continue to adopt the Four Es approach.

"In respect of regulations, which are declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána continue to adopt the approach of the Four Es which see Gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.

"Where Gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations advices of the DPP will be sought or Fixed Payment Notices will be issued where appropriate."

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: Dublin Zoo needs name suggestions for one of their furry residents

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Zoo needs name suggestions for one of their furry residents

A new burger and sandwich spot has just opened on the southside

The Sambo Ambo has found a new home outside this iconic Dublin 8 market

Gardaí issue statement after Dublin salon opens despite Covid restrictions

You may also love

Dublin Zoo needs name suggestions for one of their furry residents

A new burger and sandwich spot has just opened on the southside

The Sambo Ambo has found a new home outside this iconic Dublin 8 market

Hugo's Restaurant formally proposes turning Merrion Row into an outdoor dining hub

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.