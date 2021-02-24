Dublin salon owner arrested after opening for second consecutive day

Two women have been arrested and taken into Garda custody after officials learned that one Dublin beauty salon had opened for the second day in a row - despite warnings from officials against doing so.

C and N Beauty Room in Balbriggan has come under fire again today after Gardaí learned that the owner had opened for the second time in a row. Arriving at the scene earlier this morning, Gardaí arrested owner Christine McTiernan along with another woman, believed to be a client, who was also on the premises at the time.

Admitting that she had been taking bookings from as far afield as Wicklow and Galway, McTiernan commented that "the reaction has been phenomenal" so far.

Telling Newstalk radio that she was reopening "purely for survival", Ms McTiernan maintains that it was "absolutely necessary" with a sign in the salon window stating that they "have a right to earn a living".

Assuring the public that they were investigating the alleged breaches of public health regulations, a statement issued by the authorities in response to the salon's reopening yesterday says that Gardaí continue to adopt the Four Es approach.

"In respect of regulations, which are declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána continue to adopt the approach of the Four Es which see Gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.

"Where Gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations advices of the DPP will be sought or Fixed Payment Notices will be issued where appropriate."

Header image via Shutterstock

