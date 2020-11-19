Close

Dublin Zoo issue heartfelt message after donations pass €1,000,000

By Rory Cashin

November 19, 2020 at 9:39am

The zoo is at risk of closure with the support of the public.

Less than 24 hours ago, we reported that due to being hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions, staff warning that the Dublin Zoo is at risk of closure without public help.

The 'Save Dublin Zoo' campaign was set up with the hopes of fundraising enough money to help cover the €500,000 monthly cost that is needed to care for the animals, and then late on Wednesday evening, Dublin Zoo posted a lovely heartfelt message, thanking everyone who had donated and got them beyond the €1 million mark in such a short amount of time.

In a statement on social media, Dublin Zoo said:

"Orang’ of applause to you all! Never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d get here - let alone this soon! We have reached a mind blowing €1,000,000 – and it’s all thanks to you! Even Sibu, the Bornean orangutan can’t believe it! Your kind messages and generous donations have really overwhelmed the entire team at Dublin Zoo. We understand this is a challenging time for everyone - your support means so much to us, now more than ever! We can’t thank you enough - please keep sharing!"

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has stated that the government does not want Dublin Zoo to close its doors, and will do everything it can to ensure it does not close, adding that it has been some time since capital funding was given to Dublin Zoo.

He ended by saying that the government has to intervene to ensure the zoo is here for "generations to come and I intend to act on that".

