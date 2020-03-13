Dublin Zoo will implement 'contingency staffing plan' amid Covid-19 crisis

Dublin Zoo has confirmed that it will follow the advice of Leo Varadkar as Ireland comes to terms with its first full day in the 'delay phase' of Covid-19.

The implementation of social distancing measures will be prioritised over the next two weeks, with several mass gatherings cancelled in the hope of halting the spread of Covid-19 in this country.

Many of Dublin's largest cultural institutions immediately announced the postponement or cancellation of upcoming events, while Copper Face Jacks followed suit in confirming their temporary closure.

Dublin Zoo is the latest business to announce measures to deal with Covid-19.

To ensure continuity of care for the animals, a contingency staffing plan is underway and will be implemented throughout this temporary closure.



The popular Dublin tourist destination revealed that it will be closed for business for the next 17 days, while a strategy has been put in place to ensure that the animals receive the best care possible.

A statement from Dublin Zoo reads: "Following the announcement from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning regarding COVID-19, we have taken the decision to close from 6pm on 12th of March until Monday 30th March 2020.

"Thank you, Dublin Zoo."

