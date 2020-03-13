People are sharing pics of practically empty Luas trams this morning

This morning was the first since Leo Varadkar's announcement yesterday that schools and colleges will close and people should work from home if at all possible.

It seems that Dubliners are taking heed to the government's Covid-19 measures as the minority of people who do have to travel into the city centre today can attest.

A number of commuters have been sharing images of Luas trams that are significantly less crowded than on your average weekday morning. The snaps depict practically empty carriages, save for a handful of people, and commuters probably don't know what to do with all that extra elbow room.

9:00am, practically empty Luas. People certainly taking social distancing seriously this morning. pic.twitter.com/VuX52n1jq4 — Ciara Nagle (@NagleCiara) March 13, 2020

2 people just got on my luas at Heuston. It’s usually a sardines job. Well done everybody pic.twitter.com/azyGXZmlvM — Dodge (@seidodge) March 13, 2020

This is what a rush hour luas looks like in Dublin City centre this morning. Usually, your like a tin of sardines. Glad to see businesses have been doing there bit to prevent spread and allowing people who can, work from home. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/3disz38Hhv — amy marie dunne (@ADxoxo) March 13, 2020

My morning luas, usually packed pic.twitter.com/zgrpACuJ0B — Kerrie O' Brien (@kerriepoetry) March 13, 2020

It all seems eerily quiet for a Friday morning but it's good to see that so many people are paying attention to the advice of the experts.

Varadkar announced yesterday that the effective lockdown will include the closure of all Irish schools, colleges, cultural institutions and childcare centres from 6pm on Thursday.

Additionally, employees have been asked to work from home if possible and mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 are expected to be cancelled.

The emergency measures will stay in place until March 29.

