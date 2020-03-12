Copper Face Jacks closing for 17 nights following government advice

Copper Face Jacks has announced that it will close for the next 17 nights amid the current coronavirus crisis.

The Irish Government revealed on Thursday morning that the country had entered the delay phase of Covid-19, which involves the implementation of more stringent social distancing measures.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to the media in Washington and announced the closure of Irish schools, colleges, cultural institutions and childcare centres effective from 6pm this evening.

The emergency measures would remain valid until March 29, sparking requests from publicans for more clarity and guidance on what was expected of them in the national attempts to contain the virus.

While Varadkar insisted that shops and restaurants could remain open, some establishments are expected to take it upon themselves to close temporarily.

One of the most high-profile venues to do just that is Copper Face Jacks, who have taken to social media to announce that the popular Dublin nightclub would not be opening again until Sunday, March 29.

On Thursday evening's temporary closure notice, a Copper Face Jacks spokesperson stated: "Following advice from the Irish Government in relation to the cancellation of public gatherings of 100 people or more, we believe it is in the best interests of our valued customers and staff that we close until March 29th."

READ NEXT - All FLYEfit gyms to close from this evening