All FLYEfit gyms to close from this evening

FLYEfit gyms in Dublin will be closing in response to coronavirus concerns.

FLYEfit has made the announcement that all branches of the chain will close for a period of 17 days in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. Membership and direct debit will be frozen for all members during this period.

Acting on the advice and guidelines issued by Government officials today, the news follows on from an address by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier today in which he announced the closure of all Irish schools, colleges, cultural institutions and childcare centres.

The country's largest gym operator, FLYEfit has 70,000 users across sixteen gyms in Dublin and Cork. Members are advised that, from today at 6pm, all gyms will be closed until Monday, March 30th.

In order to ensure membership is not affected, FLYEfit will not charge for any period that its gyms are closed - adding the 17 days back onto membership when gyms reopen at the end of the month.

All direct debit payments will also be suspended, with regular payment schedules resuming in April.

Speaking on the matter, a company spokesperson said:

“The Government has issued clear guidelines not to proceed with indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, which relates to all of our gyms.

FLYEfit fully supports the national effort to control the spread and impact of the virus and to do whatever we can to protect public health, including the health of our members and staff.

We have encouraged all of our members to listen to the general advice and guidelines that have been issued by the Government and to play their part in supporting the national response to COVID-19."

FLYEfit operates gyms at Jervis Shopping Centre, Baggot Street, CHQ, Drumcondra, Dundrum, Georges Street, Macken Street, Portobello, Swords, Ranelagh, Stillorgan, Tallaght, Sallynoggin, Liffey Valley and Blanchardstown in Dublin and at Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork City.

Members can expect to be notified via email with any further info.