Dubliners asked to light candles on Halloween night in memory of those lost to Covid

By James Fenton

October 20, 2020 at 3:14pm

Dublin City Council has called on people to light candles on Halloween night to remember those who have died this year, especially as a result of Covid-19.

Using the hashtag #alightatdusk, Dublin City Council are inviting 'all individuals, families, neighbourhoods, and communities' to take part by lighting a candle at 9pm on October 31.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said: "This is a simple gesture, linking to the old tradition of Oíche Shamhna, that I am delighted to support. 2020 has been such a difficult year for us all and we need to remember and celebrate all those who we have lost. The Irish community has always showed its strength in standing together, particularly in remembrance.”

Dublin City Council has partnered with ALONE, the Department of Rural & Community Development and The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on the initiative.

