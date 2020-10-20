Close

Calls to reinstate free parking for healthcare workers in Dublin

By James Fenton

October 20, 2020 at 12:59pm

Calls have been made to reinstate free parking for healthcare workers in Dublin after the Government's Level 5 announcement last night.

It was confirmed last night that Ireland will be placed into Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions (with some adjustments outlined here) from midnight on Wednesday until December 1. Under the new rules, people are asked not to travel more than 5km from their home for exercise and only essential workers should leave their home for work.

The announcement has led to renewed calls to reinstate free parking for all healthcare workers in Dublin, something which initially came into effect in the early days of the pandemic back in March.

Last night, Associate Professor at the National Maternity Hospital Declan Keane posted to say that 'if we move to level 5, can Dublin City Council reinstate free parking for all healthcare workers?'

Another Twitter user said "it's not about saving money its about avoiding public transport" while in a separate post, the Temple Bar Medical Centre addressed Lord Mayor Hazel Chu by saying: 'Now that we have moved to level 5 again can DCC allow free parking for frontline Health Care Workers in the city again? Our hard working frontline staff would really appreciate a break from public transport and a chance to rest a bit.'

Clamping of healthcare workers in Dublin resumed in August when Owen Keegan of Dublin City Council said that 'it has been decided, with considerable regret, that the enforcement concession in respect of HSE staff parking in the vicinity of hospitals cannot be sustained.'

