Car parking charges for all HSE staff have now been suspended

The HSE has suspended all car parking charges at hospitals and healthcare facilities for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, announced the measures this afternoon with a post on social media, saying: 'I have just directed hospitals and healthcare facilities to immediately suspend car parking charges for HSE staff for the duration of Covid-19. In this difficult time, it is only right that we should recognise their brave commitment and dedication.'

I have just directed hospitals and healthcare facilities to immediately suspend car parking charges for HSE staff for the duration of #COVID19. In this difficult time, it is only right that we should recognise their brave commitment and dedication. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) March 19, 2020

Yesterday, the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation said that 'Clamping nurses’ cars at hospitals is exceptionally unhelpful especially during this crisis.'

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council has called on Dublin Street Parking Services to 'exercise discretion in terms of clamping cars parked on roads and streets surrounding hospitals, the department of health, and HSE offices.'

