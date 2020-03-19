Council responds to clamping of vehicles belonging to medical staff

Dublin City Council has responded to complaints of vehicles belonging to medical staff being clamped while Ireland's healthcare professionals work tirelessly to combat Covid-19.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) raised the issue of medical staff's cars being clamped with the Health Service Executive (HSE)

A number of hospitals have since responded to the complaints, requesting that private contractors no longer clamp vehicles they believe belong to medical professionals.

Dublin City Council has now told Dublin Street Parking Services to use discretion when it comes to clamping vehicles parked in areas around hospitals.

The Council is currently working to put together a better system for clampers to identify cars that belong to medical staff, many of whom are working overtime in unprecedented times for the country.

A statement from Dublin City Council reads: "Dublin City Council has already instructed Dublin Street Parking Services, DCCs parking enforcement contractor, to exercise discretion in terms of clamping cars parked on roads and streets surrounding hospitals, the department of health, and HSE offices.

Press release in relation to clamping of vehicles belonging to medical staff #COVID19

"We are endeavouring to put in place a more formal identification procedure for vehicles belonging to medical professionals and staff associated with medical facilities, to ensure that we can prioritise spaces around these locations for the medical staff.

"Normal clamping and enforcement activities are still ongoing and will remain in place to ensure that motorists continue to park legally and that vehicles obstructing entrances, disabled bays etc. can be removed. In the circumstances we would urge all other drivers not to park in the vicinity of medical facilities and to leave these spaces free for medical professionals.

"Medical professionals and staff working in the Covid-19 test centre at Croke Park are advised that they can park inside the stadium. Parking at other testing locations will be addressed on a case by case basis.

"Dublin City Council doesn’t run any hospital car parks, they are run by private companies.

"Medical professionals throughout the city are doing a wonderful job and we will always support them any way we can."

