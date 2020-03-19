Dublin City Council has advised families to refrain from using public playgrounds until further notice due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

An update by Dublin City Council says that 'while our parks are still open for recreational activities, we ask families to refrain from using playgrounds until further notice'.

However, it is added that 'Dublin city parks and open spaces still offer opportunities and space for children and families to engage in play and recreational activities.'

Even though open spaces are still accessible, it remains a trying time for those with young children. If you're finding it difficult to keep the little ones entertained, you can find a selection of creative challenges here. As well as that, this short story competition might also come in handy.

