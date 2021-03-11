Dubliners asked to provide input on the future of the city's parks

The people of Dublin have been asked for their input in relation to the future of the city's parks and the impact Covid-19 has had on how they are used.

The online survey is a collaboration between Dublin City Council and DCU and asks participants to answer a series of questions about the impact of the coronavirus restrictions on their use of parks in the city. DCC say that the questionnaire is about 'the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on peoples use of parks in Dublin. We want to identify the current and possible future roles of urban parks across Dublin for its citizens during the Covid-19 Pandemic and beyond.'

The blurb says that 'the Irish Government has imposed significant restrictions with regards to peoples movement since March 2020 to try and reduce the spread of Covid-19 across Ireland. The Dublin city parks remained open throughout all levels of Covid-19 restrictions and we would like to identify what functions the parks fulfilled for Dublin citizens and what possible future developments you would like to see in parks across the city.'

It continues: 'This study may have a direct benefit to you as an individual by helping to identify the specific reasons people are using parks during the era of Covid-19 and plan for the future development of parks as sites of recreation, play, leisure, health, socialisation and biodiversity.'

