Dubliners asked to provide input on the future of the city's parks

By James Fenton

March 11, 2021 at 9:50am

Share:
Dubliners asked to provide input on the future of the city's parks

The people of Dublin have been asked for their input in relation to the future of the city's parks and the impact Covid-19 has had on how they are used.

The online survey is a collaboration between Dublin City Council and DCU and asks participants to answer a series of questions about the impact of the coronavirus restrictions on their use of parks in the city. DCC say that the questionnaire is about 'the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on peoples use of parks in Dublin. We want to  identify the current and possible future roles of urban parks across Dublin for its citizens during the Covid-19 Pandemic and beyond.' 

The blurb says that 'the Irish Government has imposed significant restrictions with regards to peoples movement since March 2020 to try and reduce the spread of Covid-19 across Ireland. The Dublin city parks remained open throughout all levels of Covid-19 restrictions and we would like to identify what functions the parks fulfilled for Dublin citizens and what possible future developments you would like to see in parks across the city.' 

It continues: 'This study may have a direct benefit to you as an individual by helping to identify the specific reasons people are using parks during the era of Covid-19 and plan for the future development of parks as sites of recreation, play, leisure, health, socialisation and biodiversity.'

If you wish to take part in the online survey, you can do so via this link.

READ NEXT: WATCH: A lovely short film about how much Irish people love going to the cinema

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin shop hosting The Kind Fest - an online wellness event promoting kindness to the mind, body and planet

Dublin café generously donating all tips to charity this month

Grand Canal favourite Nutbutter asking customers where their next restaurant should be

Lovin Games Weekly - Marvel's Falcon teams up with Xbox for new campaign

You may also love

Dublin shop hosting The Kind Fest - an online wellness event promoting kindness to the mind, body and planet

Grand Canal favourite Nutbutter asking customers where their next restaurant should be

PICS: First look at proposed two-way bike lane from The Liberties to Smithfield

15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.