Dublin's first drive-thru Starbucks is now open

Dublin's first drive-thru Starbucks has opened at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The news was confirmed on the Starbucks Ireland Facebook page earlier today, in a post that said: 'Welcome to our new Liffey Valley Drive Thru store that opened today! Pop by and wish Sean and the team best of luck in our first Dublin Drive Thru.'

Starbucks began a phased reopening of their stores at the end of May as Ireland eased out of the Covid-19 lockdown and the Liffey Valley drive-thru branch will be open from 7am to 10pm daily.

Before you head over, you can have a glimpse at what's on offer by viewing the menu here.

(header pic: Starbucks Ireland)