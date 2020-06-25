Close

Easilocks to reopen on Monday - keeping all prices as they were pre-lockdown

By Sarah Finnan

June 25, 2020 at 9:28am

Set to reopen their Dublin super salon on June 29th, Easilocks has reassured customers that prices will not change.

Getting ready to reopen their doors to the public next week, Easilocks has confirmed that they will be back to business from Monday. Already with a waitlist of over 4,5000 customers (between their Dublin and London salons), they have also confirmed that prices have not and will not change for their famous hair extensions.

The world's leading hair enhancement brand, they closed their Irish stores back in March due to measures put in place against Covid-19. Getting the go-ahead to reopen on June 29th, the team is now hard at work to ensure that their salons are as safe and comfortable as possible.

Making several changes to the way they carry out business, customers will notice a number of new measures when visiting. For example, screens have been set up at each styling station so as to allow for proper social distancing. Hand sanitiser will also be readily available throughout the salons and both clients and staff alike will be required to use full PPE gear - customers will be provided with disposable aprons, towels and gloves.

Many Easilocks salons will now also feature a private floor which can be used to cater to more vulnerable clients, front line workers or anyone who feels nervous about attending salons/public spaces in general.

Also making a company decision to keep salon pricing as it was pre-lockdown, Easilocks CEO and Celebrity Stylist Shane O'Sullivan commented:

“We really have thought of everything we can to make our salons as safe and comfortable for our clients returning to our salons next week.

We made the decision to keep our pricing structures in place from pre-pandemic times as like us so many people have suffered financially over the last few months and the last thing we want is for our services to become unattainable for our longstanding customers.

We know we will get back to where before pre lockdown, it will be a lot of hard work, long hours and a team effort but we feel we will get there without the need to increase prices.”

Easilocks will reopen their Dublin super salon this Monday

