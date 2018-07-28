This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather

Get this into you

One of the biggest benefits of the Dublin heatwave was our renewed love of healthy treats.

The searing sun had us craving acai bowls, smoothies, and fresh juices, and let's be honest we were pretty chuffed with ourselves. As more and more vegan options started popping up in the city, there was something about the weather that made us feel like veganism was doable - and we were finding sustenance in light, fresh salads and two litres of water a day.

Well, today it's raining. So f*ck that, there's only one cure - a filthy, dirty cheesey toastie in and around your mouth.

May we recommend the ribmelt from Meltdown on this wet, mucky Saturday.

We featured it in our Ultimate Foodie Bucket List and for a host of good reasons... some of those reasons being cheese, macaroni, bread, and cheese.

A post shared by Maeve O' Malley (@meltdowndublin) on Jul 28, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

The cheese pop up has moved locations from South William St to the heart of Temple Bar. Off you trot to watch the rain hit the cobblestones from the comfort of crowbar.

Get it into ya Cynthia.

