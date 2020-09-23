Folkster announces closure of its Temple Bar store

It's a sad day for fans of Folkster after the company announced that it will be closing its Temple Bar store.

Folkster took to Instagram today to inform followers that it will be closing the Temple Bar store in order to concentrate on its Dundrum branch. In a lengthy statement, the company said that its lease had expired and that they will be moving their entire team to Dundrum for the next six months. They added that they will be creating two floors of a 'massive walk-in store for customers and then a full private appointment floor too.'

The full post reads as follows: 'We’re on the move. I know there’s a lot of stress and worry right now - so I want to make our news as positive as possible. We are changing from our Temple Bar store and, though we will miss it so much, we all feel it’s the best decision.

'We’ve know in our hearts for a while that we need a larger space to showcase all that we wanted to achieve for Folkster - and then add to that our new priority of making our team and customers feel comfortable and safe.

'Our lease expired and before renewal, we had to take a long, hard look at how we can continue to grow in a small space - especially one that doesn’t have best layout to deal with social distancing and reduced customer capacities.

'So we made a call : we are on the move. Our priority is protecting our current team and providing them with hours and a safe place to work SO! we have made the decision to close Temple Bar earlier than planned on the 4th of October and focus on Folkster Dundrum which opens on the 8th. Our entire team are genuinely so excited to move over there for the next six months.

'We also feel lucky to have the opportunity to create two floors of a massive walk in store for our customers and then a full private appointment floor too- with the bonus of nearby parking, well managed public spaces and all that space to fill with our plans and dreams.'

'Like you all - we have no idea what the next six months are going to bring: but if it through it all allows you to visit us in Folkster Dundrum, we would love to see you. If shipping, and it’s a possibility that you could shop with us or any another Irish brand, that would be truly appreciated by Irish retailers.

Thank you so, SO much to everyone who took the time and effort to visit us in Temple Bar - and our amazing team for making it so special for us. We are beyond grateful, we hope you’ll all continue with us on our adventure (P.S Kilkenny remains unchanged - we’re just moving from Temple Bar.'

Great news about the Kilkenny branch and sure Dundrum isn't too far away for those who grew to love the Temple Bar store. All the best to Folkster in their exciting new adventure.

READ NEXT: Coppers is trying to reunite nightclubbers with long-forgotten lost items