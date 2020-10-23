Gardaí confirm that Grafton Street was 'very quiet' last night as Level 5 kicked in

Gardaí have posted on Twitter to confirm that Grafton Street was 'very quiet' on the first night of Level 5 restrictions on Thursday.

Yesterday, there were widespread reports of large crowds gathering on Grafton Street on Wednesday night ahead of the move to Level 5 of the National Framework for Living with Covid-19. Videos of the scenes circulated widely on social media and it appeared that people had gathered around a street performer which led to a large crowd forming.

Gardaí told the Irish Times that they "asked any large groups to move on, all complied and no arrests were made.” This morning, the Garda Twitter account has confirmed that the same street was "very quiet" on Thursday night as they patrolled the area with Senan and Dualtach from Garda Mounted Unit.

Senan & Dualtach from our Mounted Unit on #OperationFanacht patrols late last night on a very quiet Grafton Street in support of Level 5 #COVID19 measures. Let’s keep everyone safe. #SocialDistancing #InThisTogether #Holdfirm pic.twitter.com/V16IlD86CS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 23, 2020

Under Level 5, people are asked to remain at home unless they are leaving for essential reasons. A 5km exercise limit is in place and restrictions are scheduled to last until December 1.

READ NEXT: Dublin Bus is now operating at a capacity of just 17 passengers