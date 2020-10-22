Close

Dublin Bus is now operating at a capacity of just 17 passengers

By James Fenton

October 22, 2020 at 4:48pm

Dublin Bus has advised passengers that their maximum capacity on their vehicles is now just 17 people.

The capital, along with the rest of the country, entered risk level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions today and that means that public transport use is reserved for those who are undertaking essential travel.

Dublin Bus has asked people who do need to travel to give themselves additional time as their fleet is now operating at just 25% capacity or 17 people at any one time.

In a post on Twitter, Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne said that extra Covid-19 signage was being put in place on buses. He also called on the public to give space to children who are traveling to school. On Thursday morning, there were reports of large volumes of people being left at bus stops as drivers enforced new capacity rules.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

