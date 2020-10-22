Dublin Bus is now operating at a capacity of just 17 passengers

Dublin Bus has advised passengers that their maximum capacity on their vehicles is now just 17 people.

The capital, along with the rest of the country, entered risk level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions today and that means that public transport use is reserved for those who are undertaking essential travel.

Dublin Bus has asked people who do need to travel to give themselves additional time as their fleet is now operating at just 25% capacity or 17 people at any one time.

#DBSvcUpdate From Thursday 22 October we will be operating with 25% capacity. Please ensure to give yourself additional travel time as our max capacity will 17 people. Thank you for your patience and stay safe. #Covid19Ireland pic.twitter.com/TLcZyfuYHi — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) October 21, 2020

In a post on Twitter, Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne said that extra Covid-19 signage was being put in place on buses. He also called on the public to give space to children who are traveling to school. On Thursday morning, there were reports of large volumes of people being left at bus stops as drivers enforced new capacity rules.

Today is the start of a tough day & period for everyone in 🇮🇪. Our 3,500 strong team in @dublinbusnews will operate full services. With capacity now limited to *17*, allow extra time. *Please* keep bus journey for essential purposes only, in particular to keep space school kids👏 — Ray Coyne (Please wear a face covering 😷) (@ray_dublin) October 22, 2020

(header pic: Shutterstock)

