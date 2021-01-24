Gardaí discover illegal Shebeen in North Dublin

Kegs, taps, and bar stools were all discovered during the search of the premises.

An Garda Siochana have reported the discovery of an illegal Shebeen in North Dublin, making public the discovery this evening (Sunday, January 24).

As per the official Garda press release:

"As part of Operation Navigation, a private premises was searched by Gardaí in Swords, County Dublin, investigating alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation in support of current public health measures.

"The premises was searched under warrant by local Gardaí and ASU shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 23rd January, 2021. During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

"A number of persons were found present at the premises and these persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives."

Images via Facebook/An Garda Siochana

