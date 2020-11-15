Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Grogans "furious" after premises "used as toilet" by crowds of people last night

By James Fenton

November 15, 2020 at 10:47am

Share:

Grogans have reacted after a social media video emerged of crowds gathering outside their premises on South William Street last night.

The clip, which was retweeted on the Grogans Twitter account, shows a large number of people socialising in the area, with Grogans seen in the background towards the end of the video.

Sharing the clip, Grogans posted: 'Eight months closed yesterday. Deemed unsafe to operate by NPHET and Government. Is this safer? Clearly nearby properties don't have to follow the rules. Our premises is in a disgraceful state this morning with tons of rubbish and people using it as a toilet. We are furious this morning.'

Ireland is currently under risk Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions and are due to remain at this level until December 1. Pubs are hoping that they will be able to operate under Level 2 during December but there is reportedly "increased pessimism" among the Government that this will be the case.

Back in September, Daniel Smith of Grogans told Lovin Dublin that he fears there could be "mass closures" if pubs aren't allowed to open up. They have also previously addressed "unfair criticism" after similar scenes took place in the area in during the summer.

All pubs in Ireland were ordered to close in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic before those that serve food were given permission to reopen in June.

READ NEXT: This '5km from home' tool will come in very handy over the next few weeks

Share:

Latest articles

The Cake Cafe have already received a 'huge amount' of orders for their Christmas treats

The Light House Cinema shop has some great gifts for the movie lover in your life

Ever wonder if takeaways deliver to the Áras? We now know the answer  

The Coronas in hugely generous act for fans as traditional Christmas show confirmed

You may also love

This virtual Christmas pop-up is a great spot to find gifts by local traders

Viking Splash Tour set to face liquidation later this month

This Dublin restaurant has a great deal to celebrate Diwali this weekend 

There's a new addition to the Dublin wine scene opening today

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.