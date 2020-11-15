Grogans "furious" after premises "used as toilet" by crowds of people last night

Grogans have reacted after a social media video emerged of crowds gathering outside their premises on South William Street last night.

The clip, which was retweeted on the Grogans Twitter account, shows a large number of people socialising in the area, with Grogans seen in the background towards the end of the video.

Sharing the clip, Grogans posted: 'Eight months closed yesterday. Deemed unsafe to operate by NPHET and Government. Is this safer? Clearly nearby properties don't have to follow the rules. Our premises is in a disgraceful state this morning with tons of rubbish and people using it as a toilet. We are furious this morning.'

Ireland is currently under risk Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions and are due to remain at this level until December 1. Pubs are hoping that they will be able to operate under Level 2 during December but there is reportedly "increased pessimism" among the Government that this will be the case.

Back in September, Daniel Smith of Grogans told Lovin Dublin that he fears there could be "mass closures" if pubs aren't allowed to open up. They have also previously addressed "unfair criticism" after similar scenes took place in the area in during the summer.

All pubs in Ireland were ordered to close in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic before those that serve food were given permission to reopen in June.

