Grogans Castle Lounge on South William Street have issued a statement after receiving criticism for crowds gathering nearby last night.

Some establishments in the area have been criticised after crowds were reportedly seen consuming alcohol in the vicinity last night. Pubs are not scheduled to open until June 29 if they serve food and July 20 if they don't provide an eating option.

While some establishments have made use of a takeaway service throughout lockdown, Grogans have stressed they are not one of those pubs, nor have they been open at all since March 14.

The statement issued this afternoon reads: 'A lot of stuff has been circulating on social media about crowds on Castle Market/South William Street over the last couple of days and the fact that they were drinking outside Grogans.

'We would like to reiterate that we have been closed since March 14 and are not selling drink for takeaway from our premises.

'Though the vast majority seem to understand this, we have received some unfair criticism from some people who believed we were supplying the drink to people in the area.

'We would appreciate if people could please share this tweet to let everyone know we remain closed as we all know the damage that can be caused through false social media reports. We look forward to seeing everyone on July 20! Stay safe.'