Grogans has just given Dubliners the best news they'll hear all day by announcing that free toasted sandwiches will be handed out from the door on Thursday.

Having a toasted sambo in Grogans is a rite of passage for any Dubliner, whether they were born here or they were lucky enough to move here in later life. Sadly, the delicacy was taken away from us back in March due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This afternoon though, Grogans has brought a smile to many a face in the capital by taking to social media with the following post: 'Hi guys! We know how much everyone has been missing our famous toasted sambos over the last few months, so we have a little surprise for you! This Thursday from 1pm, we will be doing FREE TOASTIES from our door for a few hours! Looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.'

It seems like you'll be able to sink your teeth into this melted goodness a lot sooner than you thought. Grogans, located on South William Street, has long been famous for its toasted sandwiches which are the first companion for a pint of the black stuff in one of Dublin's cosiest pubs.

While the news that we get to sample them again outside later this week is welcome, we can't wait to be back inside once all the restrictions on pubs are lifted.