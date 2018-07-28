Feature Dublin

13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin

Viking Splash will forever scare the bejaysus out of you

Viking Splash

Dublin can be a harsh mistress.

As much as we love the place, it isn't always easy living here. You learn some lessons over the years, ones that can be hard to bear. And honestly, we don't think we're being melodramatic about this.

You've all known these bitter struggles.

1. Hopping on the Luas is akin to squeezing into a sardine can

You know you're probably too close to your fellow passengers when you can feel their breath on your neck.

Squeezing Onto Luas

2. Viking Splash will never NOT give you a mini-heart attack when they pass you on the street

Their abrupt shout is guaranteed to make you clutch your heart and say "me nerves".

Viking Splash

Continuing the proud Viking tradition of terrorising townsfolk

3. There is no umbrella etiquette

That's right, oncoming walker, keep that umbrella with its metal prongs at the exact level of my eye.

You couldn't possibly be expected to know how to hold an umbrella, it's not like you live in a country where it rains most of the time or anything.

Umbrella Wind

4. It's hard out there for a cyclist

At times you feel that maybe Dublin doesn't exactly cater for the bike lovers among us...

Wexford Street

Credit: Dublin Cycling Campaign/Facebook

5. Chuggers lurk around every corner

And they can smell your privileged guilt a mile off.

6. The magic of Coppers eventually wears off

One morning you wake up feeling that maybe there's more to life than merely shiftin' and driftin'.

Who Am I

7. Purgatory is actually located in this city

Only we know it as 'Grafton Street'.

Grafton Street

Which is why it's customary to yell a battle cry before attempting a visit to the Disney Store

8. Getting a taxi after a night out is a cutthroat business

On occasion you can only beat the queue by foregoing your late night rendez-vous with Babylon. Not cool.

Taxi Driver

"Why yes, it has been a busy night"

9. You'd better like slow walkers

Cos those fuckers are everywhere.

Walker

"Don't mind me, I'm just here to ruin your day"

10. Seagulls, seagulls everywhere

Forget aliens, the avian invasion has already begun.

Seagull Scary

11. Sand dogs are our main form of public entertainment

And true works of art they are.

12. Friends living elsewhere in the country can't comprehend how much rent you have to pay

They'll never know your pain.

I Dont Get It

13. The price of pints will forever bring a tear to your eye

And after everything we've done for you, pubs.

Too Much

Did we miss any hard truths? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die

hard truths about living in Dublin hardest part about living in Dublin
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
There's A New Taqueria In Dublin And It's Ideal For A Quick And Tasty Bite
There's A New Taqueria In Dublin And It's Ideal For A Quick And Tasty Bite
Every Single Irish Word For 'Drunk' We Could Think Of, Listed In Alphabetical Order
Every Single Irish Word For 'Drunk' We Could Think Of, Listed In Alphabetical Order
9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
Nine Genuinely Useful Tips For Having A Wonderfully Restful Sleep Tonight
Nine Genuinely Useful Tips For Having A Wonderfully Restful Sleep Tonight
14 Things You Quickly Discover When You Move Up To Dublin From 'The Country'
14 Things You Quickly Discover When You Move Up To Dublin From 'The Country'
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth A Visit This Weekend
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth A Visit This Weekend
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Food and Drink

Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
News

The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
Feature

Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
Food and Drink

This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group