13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin

Viking Splash will forever scare the bejaysus out of you

Dublin can be a harsh mistress.

As much as we love the place, it isn't always easy living here. You learn some lessons over the years, ones that can be hard to bear. And honestly, we don't think we're being melodramatic about this.

You've all known these bitter struggles.

1. Hopping on the Luas is akin to squeezing into a sardine can

You know you're probably too close to your fellow passengers when you can feel their breath on your neck.

2. Viking Splash will never NOT give you a mini-heart attack when they pass you on the street

Their abrupt shout is guaranteed to make you clutch your heart and say "me nerves".

Continuing the proud Viking tradition of terrorising townsfolk

3. There is no umbrella etiquette

That's right, oncoming walker, keep that umbrella with its metal prongs at the exact level of my eye.

You couldn't possibly be expected to know how to hold an umbrella, it's not like you live in a country where it rains most of the time or anything.

4. It's hard out there for a cyclist

At times you feel that maybe Dublin doesn't exactly cater for the bike lovers among us...

Credit: Dublin Cycling Campaign/Facebook

5. Chuggers lurk around every corner

And they can smell your privileged guilt a mile off.

6. The magic of Coppers eventually wears off

One morning you wake up feeling that maybe there's more to life than merely shiftin' and driftin'.

7. Purgatory is actually located in this city

Only we know it as 'Grafton Street'.

Which is why it's customary to yell a battle cry before attempting a visit to the Disney Store

8. Getting a taxi after a night out is a cutthroat business

On occasion you can only beat the queue by foregoing your late night rendez-vous with Babylon. Not cool.

"Why yes, it has been a busy night"

9. You'd better like slow walkers

Cos those fuckers are everywhere.

"Don't mind me, I'm just here to ruin your day"

10. Seagulls, seagulls everywhere

Forget aliens, the avian invasion has already begun.

11. Sand dogs are our main form of public entertainment

And true works of art they are.

12. Friends living elsewhere in the country can't comprehend how much rent you have to pay

They'll never know your pain.

13. The price of pints will forever bring a tear to your eye

And after everything we've done for you, pubs.

