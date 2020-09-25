'I love this town and I don't want to go' - Heartbreaking appeal by Dublin barber on verge of closure

Colin Ridgeway of Ridgeway's Barbers in Skerries has pleaded with locals to help save his business from closure by coming in for a haircut.
In a plea posted on the Ridgeway's Barbers Facebook page, Mr. Ridgeway described how his business is on the verge of closing down and that he needs people to come in and have their haircut in order to prevent that from happening.
In the post, he describes how every precaution has been taken in terms of public health and the whole message reads as follows:
'People of Skerries - We need your help. Ridgeway's Barber of Church Street is on the verge of closing down. If you don't want this to happen, please come down and have your hair cut and support the shop.
'We have gone great lengths to keep you all safe - e.g. sterilising and disinfecting to bringing in booking times so you don't have to wait. You are the difference - Do not be fooled, we have until January 1 to try and fix this. On a personal note,I love this town and don't want to go. I'm very proud to have supported you all through the years and would very much love to be able to do so in the future. Thanks, Colin Ridgeway.'
Ridgeway's Barbers is located on Church Street in Skerries and is about a 40-minute drive from the city centre. If you're due a haircut this week, why not change things up while taking a scenic drive at the same time? It will mean a lot more than you think.
