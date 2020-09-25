'I love this town and I don't want to go' - Heartbreaking appeal by Dublin barber on verge of closure

Colin Ridgeway of Ridgeway's Barbers in Skerries has pleaded with locals to help save his business from closure by coming in for a haircut.

In a plea posted on the Ridgeway's Barbers Facebook page, Mr. Ridgeway described how his business is on the verge of closing down and that he needs people to come in and have their haircut in order to prevent that from happening.

In the post, he describes how every precaution has been taken in terms of public health and the whole message reads as follows:

'People of Skerries - We need your help. Ridgeway's Barber of Church Street is on the verge of closing down. If you don't want this to happen, please come down and have your hair cut and support the shop.