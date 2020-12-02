Close

Henry Street traders given go-ahead to operate this Christmas

By James Fenton

December 2, 2020 at 2:45pm

Henry Street traders have been given the green light to set up their stalls in the run-up to Christmas.

It had previously been thought the Henry Street traders would not be allowed to operate this festive season due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, after three weeks of talks between traders, Dublin City Council and Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, a compromise has been reached.

It has been decided that a limited number of traders will be allowed to set up their stalls by the end of this week. A total of 15 stalls are planned for Henry Street and another 10 will be permitted to open on O'Connell Street. In a pre-Covid Christmas, 40 stalls would normally have been set up on Henry Street.

In a statement issued today, the Henry Street traders thanked the Lord Mayor for her help on the matter.

